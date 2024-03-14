InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 40,146 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.88. 375,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -443.75%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

