InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 29 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $517.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,170. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.45 and a 52-week high of $520.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.94. The company has a market cap of $400.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

