InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 440 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.09. The stock had a trading volume of 506,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.37. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

