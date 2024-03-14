InTrack Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,222 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.