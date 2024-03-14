Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $128,362.64 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80.

Shares of ISRG opened at $382.99 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.72 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.85.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

