InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 15th

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

InvenTrust Properties has a payout ratio of 860.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

