InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

InvenTrust Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 860.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVT opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.04, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 506,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 84,649 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.