InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
InvenTrust Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 860.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of IVT opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.04, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
