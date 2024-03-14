Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.99

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 24837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,065,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

