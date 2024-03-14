Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.99

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 24837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
