Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.99

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 24837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.