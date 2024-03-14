Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.99

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 24837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.