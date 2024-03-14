Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.99

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 24837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
