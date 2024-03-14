Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the February 14th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSJR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,503. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1233 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

