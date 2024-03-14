Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the February 14th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BSJR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,503. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1233 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.