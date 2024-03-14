Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 471,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 201,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 7,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.