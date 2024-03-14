Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the February 14th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 94,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $17.39.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
