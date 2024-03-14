Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the February 14th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 94,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,129.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,853 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,728.9% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,269,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,632 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 761,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

