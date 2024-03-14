Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc owned about 0.31% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXQ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.93. 151,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

