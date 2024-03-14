Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $439.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,334,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,051,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.62 and a 200 day moving average of $394.98. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $293.24 and a twelve month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

