Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,872,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 2,104,463 shares.The stock last traded at $64.55 and had previously closed at $64.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

