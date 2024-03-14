Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,463,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,243% from the previous session’s volume of 318,520 shares.The stock last traded at $36.14 and had previously closed at $36.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

