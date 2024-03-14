Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,885,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11,126% from the previous session’s volume of 34,612 shares.The stock last traded at $28.37 and had previously closed at $28.32.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $613.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 560.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 21,705.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

