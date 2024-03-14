Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 21,765 call options on the company. This is an increase of 75% compared to the typical volume of 12,445 call options.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 2,795,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,688. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. Fastly has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 14,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $208,100.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,488.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,062 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 207.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 72.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

