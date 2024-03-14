Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 49,117 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 22,345 call options.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.43. 9,256,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,802,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

