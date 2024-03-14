Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,526 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 708% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,302 call options.
Under Armour Trading Down 10.9 %
NYSE UA traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 8,739,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.64. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.99.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on Under Armour
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Look Beyond S&P 500 for Big Winners Excluded From Index
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Unlock the Secrets: Navigate the Crypto vs. Stocks Investing Maze
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Southwest Stock Signals the Mother of all Entry Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.