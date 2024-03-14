Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,526 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 708% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,302 call options.

NYSE UA traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 8,739,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.64. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 517.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

