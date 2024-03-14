iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,425. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

