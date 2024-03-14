iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.32

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 106130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,618,000 after acquiring an additional 254,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.