iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.32

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 106130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
