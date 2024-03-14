iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Boosted by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 221,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 118,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.26. 231,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,967. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

