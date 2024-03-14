iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,320,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,811,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,246,000 after buying an additional 225,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,378,000 after buying an additional 369,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 355,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $57.99.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

