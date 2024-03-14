iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,904,454. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

