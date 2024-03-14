iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,151,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 744,913 shares.The stock last traded at $113.12 and had previously closed at $113.37.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
