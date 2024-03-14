iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,151,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 744,913 shares.The stock last traded at $113.12 and had previously closed at $113.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

