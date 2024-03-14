iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.84 and a 12-month high of $113.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

