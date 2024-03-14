iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Bought by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

IWC stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.37. 3,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,447. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $928.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

