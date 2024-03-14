iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $6,091,000.

Shares of TCHI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.33. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

