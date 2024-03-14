iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Reduced by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,507,790. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

