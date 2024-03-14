iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.