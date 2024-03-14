iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 220,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $57.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

