iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.26

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 156232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 552.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

