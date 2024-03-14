iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.36

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 531409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

