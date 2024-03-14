iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 59,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,513. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $100.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

