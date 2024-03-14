iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,744 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

