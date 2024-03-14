iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.47. 1,165,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.00 and a 12-month high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

