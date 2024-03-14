iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.12. 21,424,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,672,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.