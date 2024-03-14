iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

