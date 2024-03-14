iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Decreased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.91. 1,853,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,591. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.74 and its 200-day moving average is $143.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

