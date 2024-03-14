iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.29. 676,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,908. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.