iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Lifted by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 385,716 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 310,230 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after acquiring an additional 275,165 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.19. 67,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,707. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

