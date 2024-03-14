iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Position Lifted by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 9.2% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 415,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.59. 37,345,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

