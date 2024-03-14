Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on J. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.83. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $151.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,004 shares of company stock worth $1,943,092 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,217 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

