Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.92.

Shares of TSE:JWEL traded down C$4.15 on Thursday, hitting C$25.35. The company had a trading volume of 416,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.59. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$34.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.23.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

