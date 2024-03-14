Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.70.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 273,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
