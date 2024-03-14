Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 273,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.