Jefferies Financial Group Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $195.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.36.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $170.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12-month low of $86.45 and a 12-month high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,285,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

