Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in February

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of JRONY stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.17. 17,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,332. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.