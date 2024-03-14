Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in February

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of JRONY stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.17. 17,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,332. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.