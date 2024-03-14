Jerry C. Griffin Sells 554 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance
Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $189.83 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.39.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
