Jerry C. Griffin Sells 554 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $189.83 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.39.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.