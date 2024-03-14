JinkoSolar (JKS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JKS stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.94. 857,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

